Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Increases By 1,400.0%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Greenbriar Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS GEBRF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. Greenbriar Capital has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

