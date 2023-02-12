Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Increases By 1,400.0%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Greenbriar Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS GEBRF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. Greenbriar Capital has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.24.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile
