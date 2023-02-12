Short Interest in Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Drops By 79.7%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the January 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HYSNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Hysan Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hysan Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hysan Development Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of HYSNY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

