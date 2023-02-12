Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Declines By 89.3%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $70.63. 34,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,054. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $80.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000.

