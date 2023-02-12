Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Declines By 89.3%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $70.63. 34,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,054. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $80.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
