Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Grows By 938.8%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a growth of 938.8% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

