Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Grows By 88.1%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the January 15th total of 175,100 shares. Approximately 19.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 199,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,657. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 502.84% and a negative return on equity of 823.56%. The company had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -48.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

