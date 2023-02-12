Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Expands By 525.0%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kajima Stock Down 0.9 %

Kajima stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,196. Kajima has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62.

Kajima Company Profile

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

