Short Interest in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Expands By 141.3%

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Legato Merger Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LGTO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.26. 427,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

Get Legato Merger Corp. II alerts:

Insider Activity at Legato Merger Corp. II

In other Legato Merger Corp. II news, Chairman Brian Pratt bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Legato Merger Corp. II

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II by 20.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $3,411,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II by 319.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $3,011,000.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Legato Merger Corp. II Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.