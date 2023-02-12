Short Interest in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Expands By 141.3%

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Legato Merger Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ LGTO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.26. 427,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $11.14.
Insider Activity at Legato Merger Corp. II
In other Legato Merger Corp. II news, Chairman Brian Pratt bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Institutional Trading of Legato Merger Corp. II
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Legato Merger Corp. II Company Profile
Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.
