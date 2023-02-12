Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Grows By 128.2%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, an increase of 128.2% from the January 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 2.7 %

Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 79,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,051. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

