Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Grows By 39.3%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Mitsubishi Price Performance

Shares of MSBHF stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. Mitsubishi has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.56.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

