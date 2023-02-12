Short Interest in NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Rises By 183.6%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a growth of 183.6% from the January 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,435.0 days.

NEC Stock Performance

NIPNF stock remained flat at $36.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. NEC has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $44.11.

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

