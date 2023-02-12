Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Declines By 91.0%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the January 15th total of 370,600 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 351,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,499. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.62). Equities research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

