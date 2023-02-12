Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Drops By 31.5%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 262,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. 816,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,019. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.