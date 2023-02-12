Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Rises By 80.9%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the January 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PCN remained flat at $13.71 on Friday. 163,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.