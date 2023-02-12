Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Rises By 80.9%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the January 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PCN remained flat at $13.71 on Friday. 163,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 60,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

