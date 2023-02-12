Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Grows By 48.2%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the January 15th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,861.0 days.

Plus500 Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PLSQF remained flat at $23.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

