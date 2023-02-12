Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Grows By 48.2%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the January 15th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,861.0 days.
Plus500 Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PLSQF remained flat at $23.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98.
Plus500 Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plus500 (PLSQF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.