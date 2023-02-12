Short Interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Expands By 52.5%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the January 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of QNRX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. 119,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $1.96. Equities research analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.