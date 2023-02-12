Short Interest in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Expands By 51.4%

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 260,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAIN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $265.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.09. Rain Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rain Oncology will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Rain Oncology

A number of brokerages have commented on RAIN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rain Oncology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 928,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,240,014.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Oncology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 11,934.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rain Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rain Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

