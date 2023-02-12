Short Interest in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Decreases By 26.9%

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RWOD remained flat at $10.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Redwoods Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 694,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 244,779 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,003,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 142,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 304,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

