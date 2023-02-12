Short Interest in RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Decreases By 25.0%

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RCAR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. RenovaCare has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.94.

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues, and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

