Short Interest in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Declines By 31.7%

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. 1,311,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $76,003,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,924 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,355 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

