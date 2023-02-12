Short Interest in Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Declines By 26.1%

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Revenio Group Oyj Price Performance

REVXF remained flat at $44.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. Revenio Group Oyj has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $44.88.

Get Revenio Group Oyj alerts:

About Revenio Group Oyj

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic diagnostics and devices for the detection of glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; imaging devices comprising iCare EIDON AF, a device with confocal retinal imaging; DRSplus, a device for detection of diabetic retinopathy; iCare MAIA, a microperimeter to measure the visual field; and iCare COMPASS, which provides fundus perimetry with true-color confocal retinal images.

Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.