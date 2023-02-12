Short Interest in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Drops By 24.1%

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $43.78. 2,228,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,543. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

