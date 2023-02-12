Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Decreases By 28.4%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance
SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $15.35.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile
