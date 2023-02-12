Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Decreases By 28.4%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

