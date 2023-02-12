Short Interest in Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Declines By 28.6%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Talanx from $49.50 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Talanx alerts:

Talanx Stock Performance

TNXXF stock remained flat at C$34.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.77. Talanx has a 52-week low of C$34.49 and a 52-week high of C$34.77.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.