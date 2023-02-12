Short Interest in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Rises By 600.0%

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talon 1 Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,111,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Talon 1 Acquisition by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,315,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

TOAC stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

