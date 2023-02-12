Short Interest in TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Drops By 75.0%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,607. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

TMVWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of TeamViewer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TeamViewer from €12.00 ($12.90) to €12.50 ($13.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

