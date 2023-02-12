Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Expands By 366.7%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TechnoPro Trading Down 3.7 %

TechnoPro stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 557,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,981. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. TechnoPro has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business segments: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Domestic, and Overseas.

