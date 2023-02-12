Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Expands By 129.6%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the January 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

TKAMY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.1019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

