Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Rises By 500.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Performance
Shares of TSUKY stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $43.24. 28 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $44.61.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
