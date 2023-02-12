Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Grows By 75.0%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Stock Performance

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

