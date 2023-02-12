Short Interest in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Drops By 33.5%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,400 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 749,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 4.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,745,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 11.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 851,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 12.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRVG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.10.

trivago Price Performance

trivago Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. trivago has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

