Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Increases By 23.3%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,535,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 5,299,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,844.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 140 ($1.68) to GBX 152 ($1.83) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 3,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

Further Reading

