Short Interest in Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Expands By 300.0%

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Price Performance

Wayne Savings Bancshares stock remained flat at $28.95 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.29%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

