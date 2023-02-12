Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Grows By 1,138.2%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 1,138.2% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE EHI opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.