Short Interest in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Drops By 22.9%

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 870,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

NYSE WAB traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $103.31. 550,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $106.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

