Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Declines By 61.4%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMIY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. 743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wilmar International has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

