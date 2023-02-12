Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Declines By 61.4%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Wilmar International Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMIY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. 743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wilmar International has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $36.48.
Wilmar International Company Profile
