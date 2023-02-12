Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Rises By 271.4%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WuXi AppTec in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS WUXAY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd. provides an integrated pharmaceutical platform for the research, development, and production of new drugs. It operates through the following business segments: Contract research organization (CRO) services, Contract manufacturing organization (CMO)/Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business, and Others.

