SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company's stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.18. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.04.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 540.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 89,972 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

