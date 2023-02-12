Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHLW remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. Signal Hill Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Signal Hill Acquisition Company Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

