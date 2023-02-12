Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 41.3% in January

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sika Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 31,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. Sika has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $34.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

