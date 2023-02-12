Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

SVBL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 11,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,837. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.26.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

