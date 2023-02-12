SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Short Interest Down 41.0% in January

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SILVERspac

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVR. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SILVERspac during the third quarter worth approximately $7,542,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at $6,555,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at $6,369,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,970,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at $4,821,000.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

SILVERspac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLVR remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. SILVERspac has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.