Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

SPG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.34. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

