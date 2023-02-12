Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the January 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Sintx Technologies to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sintx Technologies worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies Stock Down 9.9 %

About Sintx Technologies

NASDAQ:SINT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,893. Sintx Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49.

(Get Rating)

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.