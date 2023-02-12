Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 406.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. UBS Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

About Smith & Nephew

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $27.92 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

