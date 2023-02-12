Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. FMR LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,343,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.70. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $321.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.28.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

