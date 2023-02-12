Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 118,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Sol-Gel Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504. The firm has a market cap of $107.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 19.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

