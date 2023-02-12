SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SEDG opened at $300.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $3,056,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.24.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
