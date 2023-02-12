SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $300.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $3,056,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $94,454,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.24.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

