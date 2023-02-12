SOMESING Achieves Market Cap of $54.41 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. SOMESING has a market cap of $54.41 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,732,732,879 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

