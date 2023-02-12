Songbird Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $105.90 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $105.90 million and $671,292.37 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Songbird has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Songbird

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

