Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHOB remained flat at $25.34 during trading on Friday. 19 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

